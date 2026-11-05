CSKA fans’ minibus vandalised in Athens

A minibus belonging to CSKA supporters from the “Executors” fan club in Haskovo was broken into in Athens before the Conference League match against Panathinaikos.

The incident took place during the night of 4–5 November in the vicinity of the hotel where the Bulgarian supporters were staying. The minibus’s side window was smashed, and documents and a jacket were stolen from it.

The incident was reported by journalist Tihomir Petkov, who is travelling with the fans. The perpetrators are unknown. The police have been notified and are investigating the case.

The match between Panathinaikos and CSKA is a Conference League fixture and will be played in Athens tonight.