Ajax win 6-1, Lincoln stun in the Conference League. All results from the early matches on November 5

Ajax recorded the most convincing victory in the early schedule of the third round of the Conference League, thrashing Midtjylland 6-1 away from home. The Dutch side turned the match into a one-sided spectacle and made the most of their chances in front of the Danish goal. The result is among the most emphatic in this season's competition.

Crvena zvezda also secured a home win, but after a much more closely contested match. The Serbian side beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-1. In another match that ended without a winner, Aarhus and Braga drew 0-0, with neither team managing to find a way through the opponent's defence.

The most surprising result came from Gibraltar. Lincoln Red Imps beat Hajduk (Split) 1-0, with the Croatian side having won both of their first two matches in the league phase before the game. The hosts held on to their lead until the final whistle and inflicted the Croatian team's first defeat in the tournament.

Thun beat Hearts 3-1, while Mjällby defeated Borac (Banja Luka) 2-0. The Swiss and Swedish teams recorded home wins in matches that were also part of the early schedule of third-round fixtures.

Atalanta and Kairat Almaty drew 1-1 in Bergamo. The Italian side failed to make use of their home advantage, while the Kazakh team earned a point in the closely contested encounter. In Finland, KuPS Kuopio and Gent finished 0-0.

Freiburg recorded a narrow 1-0 away win over Trabzonspor. The German team made the most of one well-taken finish to take all three points from Turkey. All nine matches in the early schedule kicked off at 18:45 Bulgarian time.