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CSKA thanks fans for their support in Athens

CSKA thanks fans for their support in Athens

Around 2,500 supporters backed the Reds in their 2–1 defeat to Panathinaikos in the Conference League

Nov 6, 2026 12:10 66

CSKA thanks fans for their support in Athens - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

CSKA thanked its supporters for their backing during the away game against Panathinaikos in Athens. The Reds lost 2–1 in a Conference League match but received the support of around 2,500 of their fans in the stands of the Olympic Stadium.

The Bulgarian team’s supporters backed the team until the final whistle, even though CSKA failed to earn a point against their Greek opponents.

“Army men, once again you stood unwaveringly by the team and never stopped supporting it until the final whistle. Thank you to everyone who was with CSKA in Athens!”