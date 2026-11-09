Vezenkov scores 18 points in dramatic Olympiacos win

Alexander Vezenkov scored 18 points as Olympiacos won 83:81 away to Maroussi in the sixth round of the Greek Basketball League. The quarters ended 24:20, 17:21, 22:24 and 20:16.

The Bulgarian national team player was on the court for 33 minutes and 43 seconds. He made 5 of 7 two-point attempts, 2 of 3 three-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws, while also recording 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Evan Fournier was Olympiacos' top scorer with 20 points, while Tyson Ward finished with 16.

Ward decided the game in the final seconds

Olympiacos led 24:20 after the first quarter, but Maroussi tied the game at 41:41 by halftime. The hosts continued to trouble their opponents in the third quarter, which they won 24:22.

In the final quarter, Maroussi took a 72:67 lead. Olympiacos then leveled the score, and Vezenkov put the visitors ahead 77:76 with a basket and a free throw. The lead changed hands several times before Ward scored to make it 83:81 three seconds before the end.

Maroussi had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Michalis Lountzis missed his three-point attempt. Olympiacos thus recorded its sixth win in six games and remained at the top of the standings, while Maroussi fell to 1-5.

Bartzokas: No game is easy

After the game, Olympiacos coach Giorgos Bartzokas told Gazzetta:

„No game is easy before it starts.“

He added that Maroussi had forced his team to play under pressure until the final possession and deserved credit for its performance.

Olympiacos' next challenge comes in the EuroLeague. The team will host Dubai Basketball on November 12, while in the Greek league it will visit Aris on November 15.

Sources: gazzetta.gr, sport24.gr, in.gr