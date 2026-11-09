Valentin Iliev: Refereeing errors are too numerous

CSKA sporting director Valentin Iliev criticised the refereeing after the 3–0 victory over Levski in the derby from the 13th round of the First League. The success lifted the “Reds” to the top of the standings, but Iliev said the result did not invalidate the claims regarding the referees’ decisions.

As a specific example, he pointed to a situation involving Levski forward Mustafa Sangare. According to the sporting director, the player should have received a second yellow card, which would have led to his dismissal.

“It does not matter that we won, and it does not mean that we should not have any complaints. If we have to go into detail, Sangare should have received a second yellow and a red card,” Iliev said.

He urged the referees to allow the two teams to decide the match on the pitch. “We have to let two good teams compete and see who is better,” the sporting director commented.

Iliev described refereeing errors as a recurring problem for CSKA.

“To err is human. But lately the errors have become too numerous, and all in one direction. When the mistakes continue to work against us, should we not take a position?” he said.

The sporting director congratulated the players, coaching staff and medical team on their performance in the derby. According to him, CSKA took to the pitch after a tough match in Greece and a difficult journey.

“We won through exceptional character. After a very tough match in Greece and a very difficult journey,” Iliev said.

He added that the club’s possible next steps on the refereeing issue would be announced officially.

Iliev remained cautious regarding CSKA’s title ambitions.

“CSKA always fights for victory. There are far too many matches between now and the end of the championship for us to talk about the title,” the sporting director said.