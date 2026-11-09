Lamine Yamal to Miss Spain’s Match Against Czechia

Lamine Yamal will miss Spain’s upcoming match against Czechia due to discomfort in his right knee. The Barcelona winger will not travel with the national team for the November 12 fixture, the Catalan publication “Mundo Deportivo” reports.

The problem has not been described as a serious injury, but the 19-year-old footballer will be left out of the squad for the match in Prague. Spain have already secured their place in the Nations League quarter-finals, while the matches against Czechia and England will determine the final standings in the group.

Yamal is expected to recover in time for the second match of the international break against England on November 15. The match is scheduled to take place in Madrid, but it has not yet been confirmed whether the forward will join up with the national team for it.

His absence is the latest change to Spain’s squad ahead of the final matches in the group stage. Earlier, the Spanish Football Federation announced Jorge de Frutos as the replacement for the injured Ander Barrenetxea in coach Luis de la Fuente’s squad.