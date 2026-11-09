Bulgaria to send nine judokas to Grand Prix in Zagreb

Bulgaria will participate with nine judokas at the Grand Prix in Zagreb. The tournament will be held from November 13 to 15 in the Croatian capital and is part of the International Judo Federation’s calendar.

The Bulgarian team includes four women and five men. Among the women, Gabriela Dimitrova will compete in the up to 52 kg category, Snezhana Gramatikova in the up to 57 kg category, Nadie Zhaaфар in the up to 70 kg category, and Irina Zhelezarska in the over 78 kg category.

Among the men, Bulgaria will be represented by Ivan Simeonov and Lyuboslav Grigorov in the up to 60 kg category, Mark Hristov and Alen Hristov in the up to 73 kg category, as well as Boris Georgiev in the up to 100 kg category.

Bulgaria’s team

Women: Gabriela Dimitrova - up to 52 kg, Snezhana Gramatikova - up to 57 kg, Nadie Zhaaфар - up to 70 kg, Irina Zhelezarska - over 78 kg.

Gabriela Dimitrova - up to 52 kg, Snezhana Gramatikova - up to 57 kg, Nadie Zhaaфар - up to 70 kg, Irina Zhelezarska - over 78 kg. Men: Ivan Simeonov and Lyuboslav Grigorov - up to 60 kg, Mark Hristov and Alen Hristov - up to 73 kg, Boris Georgiev - up to 100 kg.

The International Judo Federation lists 70 countries and 507 competitors, of whom 306 are men and 201 are women. The difference is in the number of registered men and the total number of participants.

The competition in Zagreb will include all Olympic categories for men and women. On the first day, bouts are scheduled in the up to 60 kg and up to 66 kg categories for men, as well as the up to 48 kg, up to 52 kg and up to 57 kg categories for women. Bulgaria’s participation begins with the four categories included in the program for that day, if the competitors are assigned according to the published daily schedule.

The Grand Prix in Zagreb is among the main international tournaments on the judo calendar for 2026. After the competition ends, the athletes will continue their battle for points and positions in the world rankings.

Sources: focus-news.net