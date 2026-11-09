Alisson Becker wants to continue his career at Liverpool beyond the end of the season

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has expressed his desire to remain at “Anfield” beyond the end of the current season, when his contract with the English club expires. The Brazilian stressed that both he and his family feel happy in the city and would like to continue their lives there.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 for a transfer fee of £66.8 million. Since then, he has become one of the Reds’ key figures, making a total of 347 appearances for the team.

“Yes, I want to stay. I am focused on playing in every match, but in my mind, I am happy to continue being here. Everything depends on different circumstances and situations, but my desire is to stay. My family and I are happy here,” Alisson said.

The Brazilian added that he still has the ambition to win trophies and compete at the highest level for as long as his physical condition allows.

Asked whether he had already spoken with Liverpool’s management about a possible contract extension, the goalkeeper revealed that negotiations were being conducted through his representative.

“No, but my agent is talking to the club,” he clarified.

Earlier this year, Alisson had considered the possibility of continuing his career at Juventus, but ultimately chose to remain at Liverpool. His future will now depend on how the talks between the club and his agent develop.