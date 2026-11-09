Pau Cubarsí wins the 2026 Golden Boy award

Pau Cubarsí was announced as the winner of the 2026 Golden Boy award. The honor, which is presented to the best footballer under the age of 21 in Europe, was awarded to the 19-year-old defender of Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

The winner is determined by a vote among journalists, while the award is presented by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport. Cubarsí’s name was announced at an event in Sassuolo, while the official ceremony is scheduled for December 14 in Turin.

Cubarsí had a strong 2026 both at club and international level. With Spain, he won the World Cup and was subsequently named the tournament’s best young player. The national team conceded just one goal on its way to the title.

With Barcelona, the defender won the Spanish league and the Spanish Super Cup. He is one of the key figures in the Catalan club’s defense and is the latest Barcelona player to receive the Golden Boy award after Lionel Messi, Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

“I am very proud to receive the award and I thank everyone who voted for me,” Cubarsí said in a video message broadcast by Tuttosport. He described the year as “spectacular” and thanked his family, teammates and the coaching staffs of Barcelona and Spain.

Cubarsí is the second center-back to win the Golden Boy award after Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt, who was honored in 2018. This places him among the few defenders to have received the award since it was established in 2003.

Last year’s Golden Boy award was won by French forward Désiré Doué, who was playing for Paris Saint-Germain at the time. Cubarsí, meanwhile, finished behind his teammate Lamine Yamal in the voting for the “Kopa Trophy” awarded by “France Football,” but received Tuttosport’s recognition as the best young footballer in Europe.