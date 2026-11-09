Harry Kane left out of FIFPRO World 11

Harry Kane was left out of the International Federation of Professional Footballers’ Associations (FIFPRO) World 11, despite receiving the „Ballon d’Or“ award for the best footballer in the world on October 26.

The 2026 team was selected through the votes of 19,806 professional footballers from 73 countries. Kane was among the 26 finalists, but Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal were chosen for the final attacking lineup.

The team also includes goalkeeper David Raya, defenders Achraf Hakimi, Pau Cubarsí and Nuno Mendes, as well as midfielders Vitinha, Rodri and Jude Bellingham.

Messi was selected for the FIFPRO World 11 for the 18th time, extending his record. For Lamine Yamal, this is his second inclusion in the team. The Spaniard became the first footballer to be selected twice before turning 20.

„The World 11 remains the only global football award determined entirely by professional footballers,“ FIFPRO said.

The voting covered performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026. To be eligible for selection, footballers had to have played at least 30 official matches during that period.

Kane finished the 2025/26 season as the top goalscorer, scoring 73 goals in 65 matches for his club and national team. Despite his individual award and prolific scoring record, the English striker did not receive enough votes to earn a place in the final lineup.