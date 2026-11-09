Lyon find Fonseca replacement

Olympique Lyon have officially announced Carlos Vicens as the team’s new head coach. The Spanish coach will lead the French club until June 2028, taking over from Paulo Fonseca, who left a week ago.

Lyon’s management explained their choice by pointing to the 43-year-old coach’s football philosophy and his ability to develop young players.

“The management chose Carlos Vicens, whose approach to the game, demands and emphasis on player development fully align with the direction set by the club,” the official statement said.

Vicens arrives in France after a spell in charge of Portuguese side Braga. He left the club last month after spending 15 months as head coach and guiding the team to the Europa League semi-finals in the 2025/26 season.

The Spaniard also has significant experience at the highest level, having been part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City between 2021 and 2025.

His predecessor, Paulo Fonseca, parted ways with Lyon last week to take charge of Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

Olympique Lyon currently sit fifth in the Ligue 1 standings with 17 points, six behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. In the Europa League, the French side are 13th.