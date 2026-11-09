Angel Granchov with an emotional message after parting ways with Spartak Varna: “A traitor? Never!”

Former Spartak Varna captain Angel Granchov used social media to express his disappointment following his official departure from the club. The centre-back published an emotional message in which he addressed the circumstances surrounding his departure and rejected the accusations against him.

Granchov and Tsvetelin Chunchukov were disciplinarily removed from the squad after the heavy 1:6 defeat to CSKA 1948 on October 30. A few days later, the defender was no longer part of the Varna team.

In his post, the footballer did not hide his bitterness over the way his time with the “Falcons” has come to an end. He stressed that regardless of what opinions people may have of him, he would not accept being labelled a traitor.

“Accused, smeared and cast aside… This is how my journey with this glorious club ends. Perhaps in people’s eyes I am all sorts of things — and everyone has the right to an opinion. But a traitor? Never!”, Granchov wrote.

Here is Angel Granchov’s statement:

"100 matches… A drop in the vast ocean of Spartak Varna’s history.

Accused, smeared and cast aside… This is how my journey with this glorious club ends.

Perhaps in people’s eyes I am all sorts of things — and everyone has the right to an opinion. But a traitor? Never!

I stayed when things were difficult, even though I could have gone somewhere better — at least that is what many thought. I returned when things were at their toughest: with a suspended licence and a team assembled at the last moment, as if it had been destined to be a "punching bag“.

Faith, love and an uncompromising spirit were the pillars I relied on. And in the end, we succeeded!

Thank you for everything! Goodbye and see you again!

God goes before us, and we follow Him."