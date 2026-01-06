Hacker sentenced to five years in prison for stealing 120,000 bitcoins gets early release thanks to Trump

One of the most audacious technological heists in the history of cryptocurrency took an unexpected turn in early 2026. Ilya Lichtenstein, the mastermind behind the massive hacking attack on the Bitfinex exchange, was released early from federal prison. Although his original sentence was five years, he spent only 14 months behind bars, taking advantage of legal mechanisms introduced during Donald Trump's first term.

In a post on the social network X that quickly went viral, Lichtenstein personally thanked the “First Step Act“ – bipartisan justice reform signed by Trump in 2018. It is thanks to the accumulated credits for good behavior and participation in rehabilitation programs that the hacker is now under house arrest. “I remain committed to the cause of making my positive contribution to cybersecurity as soon as possible“, said the 38-year-old Russian-American citizen, whose name has become a byword for a digital heist of epic proportions.

We recall that the Bitfinex case dates back to the summer of 2016, when Liechtenstein managed to drain nearly 120,000 bitcoins. At that time, the loot was estimated at a “modest” $71 million, but at today's market levels, the value of the stolen goods exceeds a dizzying $10 billion. Although authorities were able to recover most of the sum (about 94,000 BTC), nearly 25,000 bitcoins are still missing, which continues to fuel speculation in the crypto community.

Lichtenstein's release coincides with the parole of his wife - the colorful Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison for complicity in money laundering, but returned home in October 2025. The couple, once described as the "Bonnie and Clyde of the Bitcoin era", are now back together as the US government continues legal proceedings to return the confiscated assets of the damaged exchange.

Many experts and critics of the "First Step Act" expressed bewilderment at the ease with which a cybercriminal of such caliber is released. However, the Trump administration emphasized that the release is fully consistent with federal policies to reduce the prison population through incentives for resocialization. Whether Lichtenstein will actually use his genius to protect the digital space, or is he simply another “lucky” of the judicial system, remains to be seen.