How to make old wipers look like new in 2 minutes

Every driver knows the annoying feeling when, after rain or cleaning the windshield, the wiper blades start to "squeak" or leave greasy marks that blur visibility at the most inopportune moment. Before you rush to the store for a new set, which often costs as much as a dinner at a restaurant, try a professional trick that takes exactly two minutes and requires only ordinary medical alcohol and a cotton swab.

The reason for the poor cleaning is rarely in the rubber itself, which has "baked". More often, a specific layer of graphite dust, grease from asphalt and wax residues from car washes accumulates on the fine edge of the wiper. This "film" becomes hard and prevents the rubber from adhering tightly to the glass. This is where alcohol comes in.

You'll be surprised how much dirt can collect on a seemingly clean blade! Simply soak a cotton swab or clean cloth in alcohol and run it several times along the entire length of the rubber blade. Repeat the procedure. The alcohol not only dissolves grease, but also slightly softens the surface layer of the rubber, while removing very little of its graphite layer.

While you're "in the zone", also pay attention to the windshield itself. Clean it with the same alcohol to remove invisible greasy stains that cause water to smear instead of drain. This is critically important if you want your wipers to work silently and efficiently.

After this procedure, your wipers will glide like butter, and your visibility will be crystal clear, without irritating streaks. This simple life hack can extend the life of your springs by months, saving you time and frustration the next time it rains. Small maintenance details often make the biggest difference in comfort behind the wheel.