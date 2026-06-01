Qualcomm launches Snapdragon C chips for $300 laptops

The American technology giant Qualcomm has decided to throw down a real gauntlet in the face of the competition, rewriting the rules of the game for budget laptops. While most users associate powerful Arm-based architectures with hefty sums, the new Snapdragon C processor family comes to smash this stereotype to smithereens. The big trump card here is the brutally low price, as machines powered by these chips will start at a modest $300 - an amount that makes the new devices exactly half as cheap as the benchmark in the affordable segment, the Apple MacBook Neo.

This strategic offensive is aimed right at the heart of the mass market, where students, pupils and small companies are desperately looking for the optimal balance between price and performance. To make its ambition a reality, the company has already joined forces with the heavy artillery in the hardware industry in the form of Acer, HP and Lenovo. The three brands are already preparing their premiere models, which should hit the market before the end of this year, promising to become a real market hit for everyday browsing, conference calls and multimedia.

One of the biggest promises that comes with this new architecture is the phenomenal energy efficiency. Future owners can say goodbye to the annoying search for outlets, as the hardware is designed to last a full workday on battery power, without the laptop turning into an overheating stove. And although the final specifications depend on the specific configurations of individual manufacturers, the promise of cool and quiet operation without noisy fans sounds more than tempting.

Of course, modern realities also require modern solutions, which is why Qualcomm has integrated a specialized neural unit (NPU) for processing artificial intelligence into the very heart of the Snapdragon C. The catch, however, is that the Americans are still keeping key details such as clock speeds, number of graphics cores, supported memory and the exact computing power of the AI accelerator in question a complete secret. What's more - at the moment it remains a mystery whether these ultra-budget machines will meet Microsoft's strict criteria for the prestigious Copilot+ PC certificate.

One thing is clear - Snapdragon C is positioned a step below its larger and more powerful siblings Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X2 Plus. The latter have a monstrous resource of up to 10 cores and neural modules with a performance of 80 TOPS, while Microsoft's requirement for next-generation AI computers is a minimum of 40 TOPS. However, when the goal is to get the most functional and economical machine for no money, these dry numbers fade into the background compared to the fact that the budget segment is finally getting a modern and affordable alternative.