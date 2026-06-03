IBM to spend over $10 billion over five years to build a working quantum computer

American technology pioneer IBM is throwing down the gauntlet in the global race for supertech, announcing a large-scale offensive in the field of the future. The corporation is determined to invest a mind-boggling $10 billion over the next five years. The ultimate goal of this financial tsunami is clear and unequivocal - by 2029, the world will have a fully functioning, foolproof quantum computer capable of performing complex calculations beyond the limits of human imagination.

This bold move by IBM coincides with a powerful push from the White House, where President Donald Trump has given the green light to a large-scale government program to stimulate the quantum sector. Washington has already allocated $2 billion to acquire stakes in nine leading companies in the industry, but the big news is the “Anderon“ project. The state will cover half of the costs of building a specialized mega-factory on American soil, which will churn out the new generation of quantum chips.

Thus, quantum fixation is literally rearranging the priorities of the global economy! The latest scientific breakthroughs have unleashed a real furor among pharmaceutical companies, financial analysts and cybersecurity experts, as these machines can break codes in seconds and synthesize cures for unknown diseases. However, the road to get there is not strewn with roses. The huge error rate in data transmission remains a stumbling block, with even Google boss Sundar Pichai recently cooling the heat with the prediction that we will see a real working quantum machine in 10 years at the earliest.

However, IBM has no intention of waiting and is starting to act with a bang. The billions will go towards massive research, building a global partner ecosystem and deploying industrial capacity. The company is immediately pouring $1 billion directly into the “Anderon“ project, opening the doors of its laboratories, patents and engineers to its allies. And while competitors are just taking the first steps, IBM already has experience with over 90 developed quantum systems - a titanic advantage that positions it as the absolute favorite in this technological revolution.