Assen Vassilev: Pensioners are being cut, and the one who advanced the contract with "Botas" will receive 18 minimum salaries in DKK or €12,000 per month

The salary of Rosen Hristov, who as acting Minister of Energy advanced the contract with "Botas" will be in the amount of 18 minimum salaries, or €11,160 in the State Consolidation Company. This was announced by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev in parliament on Wednesday.

Hristov was appointed to the management of DKK, and a check by Mediapool showed that he is already registered in the Commercial Register.

"Let's start there, and not encroach on pensioners," said Assen Vassilev during the discussion on the removal of covid supplements to new pensions. He noted that if you retire on June 30, you will receive 30 euros more, if you retire on July 1, you will receive 30 euros less. According to him, this part costs 25 million euros, which is how much we will pay under the contract with "Botas" for undelivered deliveries for the next 40 days.

Konstantin Prodanov from "Progressive Bulgaria" did not deny it and added that he shares the indignation at the "outrageously high salaries in some companies" and gave a request to act "uncompromisingly", starting with "the special manager, your good friend". Later in the day, Radev's cabinet dismissed Rumen Spetsov as special manager of “Lukoil”.

Prodanov added that in the “ideal scenario with a bottomless pit with public resources, we could irrigate everywhere, but we are in the situation of Israel in the desert and we need irrigation where it is most needed”.