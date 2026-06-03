Temenuzhka Petkova: I have no idea how the budget deficit became 7.4%

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance, as of May 30, the deficit is 2% of the country's estimated GDP. In reality, this is one of the highest deficits in recent years and is extremely worrying. I do not know how today the deficit became 7.4% of GDP, but after the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev announced these data, he obviously has his concerns. This was told to journalists in parliament by GERB MP and former Minister of Finance Temenuzhka Petkova.

"Regarding what we heard as some explanations of his thesis that there are many hidden invoices in the drawers, that there are unpaid payments, we must say that within the government, which was formed with a GERB mandate, there are no such invoices. There are no invoices in the drawers. All of this has been accounted for and has accordingly been reflected in the expenses and in terms of the deficit for 2025. There are payments that have not been made", she added.

"We are absolutely calm. There is no manipulation of data. This talk undermines Bulgaria's prestige and in some way affects the European institutions," said Petkova.

Galub Donev: The financial situation of the state is very bad, the society should prepare for quite unpopular measures

"It is good for the government to check and inform us whether everything we owe under the contract with "Botas" has been accounted for and what part of it has been paid," the MP noted.