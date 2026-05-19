While the Western world traditionally believes that it holds the reins of digital evolution, a predatory silhouette has appeared in the rearview mirror. Chinese technology giants have literally shifted into higher gear and overtaken their American competitors in one of the hottest disciplines today - the generation of videos using artificial intelligence. And while engineers in Silicon Valley still have a slight advantage in the platforms for writing codes, in the spectacular race to create realistic moving pictures from text descriptions, Asia is already dictating the rules with impeccable quality and impressive intuitiveness.

The secret to this lightning-fast sprint lies in the "fuel" for the neural networks themselves. To train such a large-scale model, a colossal amount of raw video material is needed, and China’s vast digital market provides a virtually inexhaustible reservoir of user content. What’s more, analysts openly hinted to the Financial Times that Eastern programmers often turn a blind eye to copyright issues during the training process. Wow, what a flight of imagination, unencumbered by heavy legal shackles. It is precisely these strict Western regulations and licensing hurdles that ultimately make American algorithms seem somehow stiff, sterile and far less realistic.

Creative industry professionals are already feeling the difference in their pockets. Ben Chang, founder of the innovative studio Director AI, says that the new wave of tools from the East demonstrates a phenomenal understanding of detail, perfect sound synchronization and stable behavior of virtual actors. Independent producer George Wong, who works in Tbilisi, also does not spare superlatives - The Chinese software allows for dynamic and complex changes in the camera angle without blurring faces or distorting light. Most American alternatives in such situations produce annoying digital artifacts and defects that spoil the whole magic.

In the prestigious ranking of the independent platform Arena, models such as Kling, Seedance 2.0 and HappyHorse 1.0 are leaders. Google's product - Veo 3, is trying to keep up with the pace thanks to its unlimited access to YouTube archives, but due to intellectual property filters it simply cannot unleash its full potential. The business feels which way the wind is blowing, and the company Kuaishou is already considering separating its hit Kling into a separate company and taking it public. Of course, the complete freedom with which ByteDance draws inspiration from the web has already earned the ire of the creators of the Marvel universe and the cult series South Park, which forced the Chinese to promise stricter control in the future.

Besides, working with Asian platforms is a breeze - users do not encounter tons of forbidden words or software crashes when entering text commands. Although the huge influx of Seedance 2.0 at the beginning of the year forced its creators to temporarily limit free access and increase processing times. For corporate customers in the US, the price for early access to Seedance sometimes reaches a whopping $ 2 million upfront, but clever tools quickly appeared on the market to bypass these barriers. However, maintaining such an infrastructure drains budgets to the bottom - video requires monstrous computing resources, much greater than those for processing text or audio. That's why OpenAI has surprisingly raised the white flag and halted development of its much-vaunted Sora model.

Despite the costs, artificial intelligence is already taking over the advertising business on a scale that borders on fantasy. Marketers are ecstatic about the profitability, as the generated clips are practically indistinguishable from real footage shot in the field. Representatives of a major advertising agency admit that they created an astonishing 100,000 alternative videos for the needs of a single client - a mission that, using the traditional Hollywood method, would have cost an astronomical amount of money and years of work. The current technological race clearly shows that in the digital age, it is not always the one who invented the wheel who wins, but the one who turns the wheel more boldly.