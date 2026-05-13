Ford seems to have found a way to save its owners at least one headache

The American giant has officially patented a technology that sounds like it came out of a science fiction novel: your car will no longer stand as a “passive victim” while some distracted driver or reinforced shopping cart crashes into its fender. Instead, the car will simply... pull over.

The idea of active self-defense is at the heart of this innovation (registered under the number US-12617393-B2). Instead of relying solely on sturdy sheet metal, the intelligent machine will use the arsenal of sensors and cameras already available in models like the electric Mustang Mach-E. The BlueCruise system, which usually cancels you when driving on the highway, here takes on the role of a 24-hour bodyguard. It constantly scans the perimeter and if it calculates that the trajectory of an approaching object portends a metal apocalypse, it will first try to “wake up“ those around it with a furious flashing of headlights and a horn.

But the real magic happens when the warning doesn't help. If a collision is inevitable, the electronics quickly check whether there are any curbs, poles or pedestrians around it and automatically move the car by a few centimeters or meters. Literally, your Ford will take a “step aside“ to avoid the impact. This is an extremely elegant solution that does not require the installation of expensive additional hardware, but simply smarter management of the existing technology.

Of course, do not rush to leave your car alone to its fate tomorrow. Although the patent is a fact, there are serious legal barriers to its implementation. Currently, most countries view autonomous movement without a person behind the wheel with great suspicion. But let's be honest - for any owner trembling over their shiny new investment, such a feature would be more valuable than the most expensive insurance. We can only hope that the bureaucrats will move at least half as fast as the Ford engineers.