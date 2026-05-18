Iran is ready to back down! Tehran offers to freeze its nuclear program for the long term and transfer its uranium to Ru

Iran is ready to agree to a long-term freeze on its nuclear program, but not to its complete elimination, Al Arabiya reported, citing a leaked Iranian peace proposal.

The publication also claims that the Islamic Republic wants a "long, multi-stage" peace with the United States and Israel. In addition, Tehran has demanded to transfer its enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States.

It is also alleged that Iran has refused financial compensation from the United States, instead demanding economic concessions.

Tehran claims that it wants international guarantees for any agreement with the United States and insists on a "political formulation that preserves its reputation".

Washington has called on Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program and lift the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass.

In turn, Iran has demanded compensation for war damages, an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports and a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting an Iranian-backed group. "Hezbollah".

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump warned on Truth Social that "the clock is ticking" for Iran, adding that "they better act FAST or there won't be anything left of them".

Trump is expected to meet with top national security advisers tomorrow to discuss options for resuming hostilities.

Among the issues holding up the talks are Iran's nuclear ambitions. The US and other major powers want to ensure that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

Tehran, however, denies that it has tried to do so.