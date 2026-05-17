Several ways to reduce fuel consumption

In times of constantly fluctuating fuel prices, optimizing car costs is becoming a top priority for every driver. The good news is that saving up to 20 percent on your gasoline or diesel bill is a completely achievable goal. This does not require expensive modifications, but simply maintaining the vehicle in good technical condition and more sensible behavior behind the wheel.

Statistics show that real consumption can exceed the factory prescriptions by a shocking 30 to 50 percent depending on the load, the class of the car and its depreciation. However, a large part of this overspending is a direct result of driving style. Nervous driving with sudden accelerations from traffic lights to traffic lights and sudden braking increases fuel consumption by between 15 and 30 percent.

On the other hand, smooth starting, maintaining a constant speed and good traffic anticipation guarantee serious savings. It is also wise to observe the speed limits on highways: for most cars, the most economical driving zone is in the range of 80-100 km/h. Raising the speed to 120-130 km/h increases fuel consumption by a fifth due to the drastic increase in aerodynamic resistance.

An often overlooked factor is tire pressure. Soft tires increase rolling resistance, with even a minimal drop of 0.2-0.3 bar adding about 5% to fuel consumption. The same negative effect is observed with poor adjustment of the front or rear axle. In terms of maintenance, a neglected air filter, worn-out spark plugs and old, viscous engine oil slow down the engine and force it to "drink" more.

Economy also lies in clearing out excess ballast. Turning the trunk into a storage for unnecessary items, constantly driving with empty boxes or roof racks, as well as fully open windows at high speed disrupt aerodynamics and weigh on the engine. Every extra 50 to 100 kilograms in the cabin is immediately felt in our pocket.

Among the biggest enemies of economy are short city trips of 2-3 kilometers. In them, the engine never manages to reach its optimal operating temperature, operating in an extremely inefficient mode of enriched fuel mixture. Last but not least, comes the quality of the fuel itself. Refueling from sites with a dubious reputation not only increases the current consumption, but can send the fuel pump and injectors to the service station for expensive and difficult repairs.