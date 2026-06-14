Lexus has started offering a strange extra that other car manufacturers do not offer

The Japanese premium brand Lexus once again proves that the feeling of true luxury lies in the details, no matter how unusual they may seem at first glance. The brand has presented a large palette of original accessories for the new generation of its ES business sedan in its home market. Among the long list of extras, however, a truly curious proposal stands out, aimed at absolute comfort and hygiene in the cabin - a special footrest with deodorizing properties, designed to combat unpleasant odors in the shoe area.

The technological insole in question is available for both the driver and his front passenger. In the domestic market in Japan, this extremely eccentric but practical option is available for 46,200 yen, which is approximately 250 euros. Apparently, engineers from the Land of the Rising Sun do not recognize any taboos when it comes to the perfect atmosphere while on the road.

Of course, the range of improvements for the Lexus ES is far from limited. For lovers of a more dynamic look, Japanese buyers can choose between exclusive aerodynamic components developed directly by the brand's factory division, as well as by the cult tuning studio Modellista. While the standard sports package relies on an aggressive front splitter, aesthetic side skirts and a modified rear bumper, the Modellista package goes a step further. It lowers the sedan's ride height by an inch (about 2.5 cm) for a more aggressive stance on the road and adds spectacular hidden lighting under the sills.

The lighting effects in the new Lexus ES have been developed to the level of true visual art. The car welcomes its owner with the Welcome Illumination system, which projects the brand's emblem directly onto the asphalt, and additional diode elements on the bodywork draw complex geometric shapes in the darkness. The premium feel is also carried over to the interior, where delicate ambient lighting is integrated into the cup holders and door pockets, turning night trips into a relaxing experience.