Chinese giant Dongan Power revives the rotary engine for new aviation

The well-known Chinese power plant manufacturer Dongan Power has achieved a key technical breakthrough with the successful operation of its first own two-section rotary engine. The new 1.0-liter unit, designated R10TE, was developed in conjunction with AVL engineers, building on the foundation of the earlier single-section R05E variant. Despite the expectations of automotive enthusiasts, this compact concept is not intended for four-wheeled vehicles, but aims to fill the niche for light aircraft and drones of a new generation.

The choice of the Wankel rotary scheme is directly related to its low mass and the absence of traditional pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft. The rotating rotor allows for extremely high power density with minimal dimensions - a factor of critical importance for aviation. Although the test prototype has already passed its first successful tests, the company is still keeping the specific dynamic performance and weight secret, with serial production planned for 2028.

For Dongan Power, this project represents a kind of return to its roots. Although today the brand is known primarily for its wide range of conventional internal combustion automotive engines, the company originated as a state-owned plant founded in 1948 with specialization in aviation units and helicopter transmissions. The new R10TE development shows a clear ambition to seize leading positions in the rapidly developing sector of low-flying aircraft.