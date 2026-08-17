The American automotive giant Ford is taking a new step in the digitalization of its vehicles, turning standard operating instructions into an intelligent interlocutor. Owners of compatible Ford and Lincoln models now have a high-tech virtual assistant built directly into the brands' mobile apps. The system does not just answer common questions, but analyzes the vehicle's telemetry in real time to offer precise solutions.

The integration of the new functionality is taking place in stages, with priority given to vehicles from the 2021 model year and newer, equipped with an active modem. According to the Dearborn concern, the potential scope of the service will exceed eight million vehicles. Users will recognize access to artificial intelligence by the appearance of an icon with a blue oval and a spark symbol in the upper right corner of the control screen in the application.

The main advantage of the platform lies in the automatic recognition of a specific car. The system already has data on the model, year of manufacture, equipment and available packages, eliminating the need to manually enter specifications. Readers can ask questions via text chat or send photos. The assistant instantly processes the electronic manual and provides accessible answers - from checking the availability of the BlueCruise semi-autonomous system to calculating whether a new oversized piece of furniture would fit in the cargo space.

The functional spectrum goes beyond traditional reference books thanks to a secure connection to on-board sensors. The AI module monitors parameters such as fuel level, battery charge, tire pressure and engine oil resource. This allows the software to estimate the remaining mileage to a selected destination and inform about upcoming technical inspections. When a warning light comes on on the dashboard, the digital advisor deciphers the error and offers an algorithm for an initial check. Ford specifies that the technology does not replace professional service diagnostics, but aims to make it easier for the driver to identify the problem.

The company's long-term strategy envisages full integration of the algorithms into the multimedia systems of cars in 2027, which will eliminate dependence on the mobile device. In parallel, models with the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience platform will integrate Google Gemini as the main voice assistant for functions such as air conditioning, navigation and media, while Ford's own artificial intelligence will remain focused entirely on the technical condition of the vehicle.