The four main causes of engine cylinder scoring and how to avoid them

The appearance of so-called scoring or abrasions on the cylinder walls is among the most insidious mechanical defects in modern internal combustion engines. These longitudinal scratches disrupt the tightness of the combustion chamber, lead to a sharp drop in compression, increased oil consumption and ultimately require expensive overhaul or complete replacement of the power unit.

The main catalyst for this problem lies in oil starvation and a critical drop in the level or pressure of the lubricating fluid

When there is no stable film between the piston rings and the cylinder wall, dry friction generates a huge amount of heat in a matter of seconds. The result is thermal expansion, microwelding of metals and deep mechanical damage. Regularly checking the dipstick level and timely replacing lubricants are the most effective prevention against such a scenario.

The second extremely dangerous factor is the destruction of the catalytic converter

When using poor-quality fuel or malfunctions in the ignition system - such as delayed sparks from worn spark plugs or defective coils - the unburned fuel-air mixture falls directly into the catalyst bed. Its uncontrolled combustion there causes the ceramic structure to break down, and the fine abrasive dust formed is sucked back through the exhaust manifold due to pressure pulsations and penetrates the combustion chambers, turning into sandpaper for the pistons.

Using fuel with a lower octane rating than prescribed by the manufacturer also causes serious damage due to the occurrence of detonation combustion

During detonation, the fuel mixture does not burn smoothly, but self-ignites at an explosive speed before the piston has reached top dead center. Shock waves break the oil film and subject the components to extreme stress, which physically destroys the surface layer of the cylinder walls.

Overheating of the power unit completes this list of risks

When the coolant temperature exceeds the permissible limits, the engine oil quickly loses its viscosity, becomes diluted and ceases to withstand mechanical pressure. At the same time, aluminum pistons expand significantly faster than the block itself, which leads to direct metal-to-metal contact and inevitable damage to the mirror surface of the cylinder.

Constructively, modern lightweight engines with thin rubber seals and aluminum blocks with special coatings are significantly more sensitive to temperature and quality deviations. While older cast iron blocks forgave slight compromises in maintenance, modern turbo engines require strict adherence to viscosity specifications, a technically sound cooling system and quality fuels to ensure a long resource without expensive incidents.