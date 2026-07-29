Mercedes switches to recycled aluminum for its future electric cars

Mercedes-Benz will become the first car manufacturer on the Old Continent to introduce the innovative Hydro CIRCAL alloy into series production. Unlike previous standards, where the recycled component was only one quarter, the new raw material will consist of at least 75% recycled aluminum scrap, obtained from scrapped vehicles, buildings and dismantled infrastructure.

Overcoming previous engineering limitations, the new material meets uncompromising requirements for structural strength, torsion and safety. This allows the German brand to use it not just for secondary decorative elements, but for building the supporting structures and the power skeleton of the car, greatly limiting the extraction of primary ores.

To secure the rest of its needs, the Stuttgart headquarters continues its joint work with the Norwegian giant Hydro for the supply of the low-emission metal Hydro REDUXA, produced with clean energy from renewable sources.

The long-term cooperation between the two companies, set in 2022, is entering a new stage with a focus on the regionalization of supplies. Concentrating mining and processing entirely within Europe aims to shorten transport routes, reduce the logistics carbon footprint and protect production lines from geopolitical turmoil.

Although the German concern is still keeping the exact names of the first production cars based on the new technology secret, it has already been confirmed that the innovative aluminum will debut in the brand's upcoming flagship electric models.