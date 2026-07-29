The fastest radio-controlled car surpasses real racing cars (VIDEO)

British engineer Stephen Wallis has made a remarkable breakthrough in the field of high-speed technologies, demonstrating the unimaginable potential of modern micro-aerodynamic structures. His original Mach Reaper project set a new absolute world speed record for radio-controlled vehicles, improving the dynamic performance of a number of real racing machines.

The test sessions were held on the long runway at Llanbedr Airport in North Wales. At the initial official detection, the model registered an impressive 403.4 km/h. Just two weeks later, after fine-tuning the aerodynamics and electronics, GPS telemetry recorded a top speed of 412.7 km/h.

The construction of the Mach Reaper took over eight months of intensive development work within the framework of the special innovation program Project 250. Four high-speed electric motors power the drive system, with almost all load-bearing elements being custom-made. Before the final test runs, the British specialist managed to optimize the battery modules, wheel geometry and cooling, reducing the total weight of the structure by about 600 grams.

According to Wallis himself, when passing such physical barriers, absolutely every detail is of critical importance - even a microscopic discrepancy in the balance or power of the motors can cost the record. The engineering team does not intend to stop there and is already preparing the next modifications of the model with the aim of setting an even higher speed standard before the end of the season. See more in the video.

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