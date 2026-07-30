European companies have begun to buy Chinese trucks with 940 horsepower en masse

The European freight transport sector has entered a new era with the official start of serial production of the eTopas 600 electric tractor. The first instance of the 4x2 configuration has already rolled off the assembly line of the Steyr Automotive plant in Austria, marking an important milestone for the entry of Asian technologies into the Old Continent. The design is based entirely on a Chinese platform, and key logistics operators such as DHL Freight, Gress, Temmel and Lontex have already received their first units, putting them into real operation on the roads of Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Designed with the clear goal of competing directly with established European manufacturers in the heavy segment, the eTopas 600 has an impressive peak power of 940 horsepower. The machine's energy arsenal is based on a lithium-iron-phosphate battery with a capacity of 621 kilowatt-hours, for which an exceptional life cycle exceeding 1.2 million kilometers is indicated.

The engineering team has relied on an extremely efficient recharging architecture. Standard CCS2 ports are located on both sides of the truck, allowing simultaneous power supply with two connectors. The system accepts a maximum power of 646.7 kilowatts, which makes it possible to restore the charge from 20 to 80 percent in just 38 minutes.

It is important to note that the initial investment for purchasing such an electric truck is approximately two and a half times higher than for a conventional diesel analogue, but the economic logic behind such a purchase is partly justified. Commercial vehicles of this class save about 30 cents per kilometer, mainly thanks to the complete exemption from tolls on the highway network in Germany. According to expert calculations, the difference in the purchase price is fully repaid after approximately 500,000 kilometers.