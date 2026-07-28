MAHLE is changing the rules for heavy trucks with an innovative range extender

German technology giant MAHLE is preparing to demonstrate a radical solution for the logistics sector at the upcoming IAA Transportation exhibition in Hanover. The development is aimed at carriers for whom the transition to a fully electric fleet is still difficult to implement due to the lack of a sufficiently developed charging infrastructure for heavy-duty vehicles. The concept relies on a highly efficient internal combustion engine generator that powers the battery only when needed, providing an additional autonomous range of 400 kilometers.

The main advantage of the modular unit lies in the significant lightening of the composition itself. By replacing about a third of the massive battery, the total weight of the truck is reduced by approximately 600 kilograms, which directly increases its payload. The generator with a power of up to 130 kW features cutting-edge oil cooling and is optimized for operation with renewable biofuels such as HVO100, allowing for a drastic reduction in carbon emissions without losing operational flexibility under extreme loads.

Along with the hybrid mileage system, MAHLE will also present its all-new magnetless MCT electric motor for the first time. The unit does not use expensive rare earth elements, has a power of 370 kW and achieves an impressive efficiency of 95%, confirming the new direction in the development of green heavy-duty transport.