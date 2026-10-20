Ognyan Duskarev to FACT: Trump claims that Zelensky is hindering peace, but Putin also bears responsibility (VIDEO)

Trump claims that Zelensky is hindering peace. However, with regard to Ukraine, I am not convinced that the lack of peace is mainly due to Zelensky. In my opinion, Putin also bears his responsibility. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio of “FACT“ and the program “Conversation“ by journalist Ognyan Duskarev.

“Back in early 2025, Trump proposed that hostilities be halted on the then existing front line in order to stop tens of thousands of servicemen from dying every month. This was a proposal to end the bloodshed, without first resolving the final issue of the territories. Russia does not want to give up Donbass and Crimea, and Ukraine cannot easily give up territories that it considers its own and which are part of its constitutional order. Therefore, the territorial issue remains extremely difficult to resolve“, the guest added.



“At the same time, Ukraine is in a difficult situation. The EU has given another 90 billion euros, and Zelensky has asked for another 70 billion euros to guarantee payments until the end of 2027. Ukraine needs not only weapons, but also huge financial resources to pay salaries to doctors and teachers, pensions and maintain healthcare, education and other state services. The infrastructure is destroyed, the economy is under enormous pressure, and millions of Ukrainians have left the country or lost their usual way of life. Therefore, the question is not simply who is hindering peace, but why, despite the huge human and economic losses, the war continues", the journalist also shared.



"Ukraine has a vital interest in stopping the hostilities, but for a permanent end to the war, it is also necessary for Russia to accept conditions that can lead to a real agreement. Ukraine is in a terribly difficult situation, the treasury is empty, the infrastructure is destroyed and from 41 million there are now 29 million. Can you imagine what it means to lose 12 million people. And they have an interest in stopping the war, but here it is,", Ognyan Duskarev also commented.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

