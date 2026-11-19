We now have a comment related to a discovered hacking incident, attack, breach, or however we choose to describe it, which, as far as we understand from the public information, has been taking place since 2021. This personally affects me in some way because I was a member of parliament in three National Assemblies during that period. Nastimir Ananiev, leader of the Volt party, said this to Lili Marinkova in the FAKTI studio and on the “Conversation” programme.

“What personally concerns me is the period being discussed. I am also concerned by the fact that during this period Bozhidar Bozhanov was Minister of e-Government. I respect him and believe that he is a very good expert in everything related to cybersecurity. That is why I am surprised. At present, the only information that needs to be supplemented is what exactly happened. Because it is quite worrying what information was leaked. Are we talking about correspondence between institutions that was not protected and that any novice hacker would want to hack, or are we talking about classified information at various levels? Was our national security in any way threatened given the information that was leaked?”, Ananiev asked.

“Could this be about economic interests – economic information used to select and choose companies that will win public procurement contracts? I am speculating in this case, but the question is what the information is. We do not know exactly what was leaked, from which ministries and from which institutions. The sheer volume of information appears to be considerable, but it depends on what was downloaded. Because it may turn out that we are talking about three files,” he commented.

“I am telling you this because one of the most anticipated electronic games in the world was released today – GTA 6. There is more information about this game than the hackers downloaded over those five years. Yes, it may be a lot in terms of volume, but in reality we do not know what it contains. There simply needs to be more clarity. It must be said: this concerns an international hacking attack. International hackers work and make money. They try to get into a computer, lock it and say: “Give us 5 bitcoins to unlock it.” Or they try to obtain information that they can monetise and that would have economic value for them,” said the leader of Volt.

“They need to come out and simply say what the hackers were looking for. Were they looking for information about our weapons? We manufacture weapons. If they were downloading information related to the Ministry of Defence, that already means something else – the intelligence and counterintelligence services of various countries trying in some way to obtain it. You know that some of the weapons manufactured in Bulgaria are sent to Ukraine. Depending on the information the hackers collected, we can determine what happened. This entire situation raises many very troubling questions. What happened? Why was it not detected until now, and why is it only being detected now?”, Nastimir Ananiev added.



Watch more from the conversation in the VIDEO.

