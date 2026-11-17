The Shenzhen meeting is already being accompanied by a degree of paranoia in Western Europe – concerns that the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, which is outside the EU, already consider themselves part of this Western European identity, that they were not invited to the meeting, even though they have no formal grounds to attend.” Prof. Georgi Chankov, a lecturer at the University of National and World Economy, said this to Lili Marinkova in the „FAKTI“ studio and on the „Conversation“ programme.

„When the possible meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia was announced, panic broke out, and that panic has been confirmed to this day: the three great powers are supposedly gathering to divide up the world, along the lines of the Yalta Conference toward the end of World War II. That is an exaggeration,“ the guest commented.



„On the one hand, sensational headlines are being sought that will grab the ordinary European by the throat, put pressure on him and prepare him to accept some unpopular measures. On the other hand, pressure is being exerted on U.S. President Donald Trump not to get involved. Initially, there was pressure on him not to attend the meeting at all, but once he decided to go, there was pressure on him not to make any commitments. Understandably, Western Europeans cannot influence either the Russian leadership or the Chinese leadership. There can be no second Yalta for one simple reason – the situation in the world is not what it was 80 years ago,“ he also said.

„First of all, the Yalta meeting was negotiated after the wartime world order. But at that time, we had victors who had defeated a common and very dangerous enemy. If we can assume that the United States, Russia and China currently have a common enemy, it is liberalism, which over the past two decades has taken completely perverted, extremely radical forms in politics, the economy and culture. But this common enemy has not yet been defeated, although it is in retreat. We can see such signs in Bulgaria as well, that this model of governance is doomed,“ Prof. Chankov pointed out.

„Second, the power of the three major players is not such as to allow them to divide the world among themselves and make it submit to them. Each has its own sphere of influence, figuratively speaking. But Asia is not ready to take orders from China; in South America, for example, Brazil is not ready to submit to U.S. foreign policy. There is a known difference between Brazil and Venezuela. Russia cannot impose its will on Western Europe, which is allied with the Ukrainians and is even offering to rearm them. The comparison with Yalta is completely inaccurate,“ Prof. Georgi Chankov said in conclusion.

See more from the conversation in the VIDEO.



