I believe there will be an effect because these are unprecedented measures in the energy sector, and such a large tranche has never been granted before. Depending on how much of this direct subsidy is used, around 2 billion euros could be allocated from the Electricity System Security Fund. Eng. Rosen Tsvetkov, a university lecturer and former deputy regional governor of Gabrovo (2017–2021), said this to Lily Marinkova in the “FAKTI” studio and on the “Conversation” program.

“There are several new developments that did not exist before. I remember that two or three years ago we discussed how we were providing all kinds of assistance – energy aid, aid for firewood, and aid for district heating plants, especially when the cold months approached. The new development now is that the government has also included a group of consumers I am talking about, because they may be the most conscientious ones. These are people who have invested in their own gas installation – consumers connected to the gas supply network and with their own domestic heating boiler. They now fall within the scope of the subsidy, which will amount to around 10% of the bill, depending on gas consumption,” he added.

“It is good that these consumers, who number around 80,000, will be covered by the measure. We have many different household gas suppliers. This is an aspect of fairness that was not taken into account over the years. These people are conscientious because years ago they invested around 10,000 leva to build their own installations. It is as if you have a micro-combined heat and power plant at home – the combustion efficiency is above 90%. We have no losses in the delivery of thermal energy. Someone is paying the money that will be received, and it is good for all consumers to be covered by similar assistance,” Eng. Tsvetkov pointed out.

“As for the issue of electricity, support for industrial enterprises there is divided. For heavy industry, where we have steel mills and chemical plants, the aid was previously 50%, while now it will be 70%. Non-household consumers – for example, a beauty salon, a cosmetics studio, and smaller businesses – will also receive support. If the average monthly price reaches 180 euros per kilowatt, they will receive 70% support instead of the previous 50%. There is also a new supplement of 15 euros per megawatt-hour, which is additional assistance for businesses. I dare say that businesses should no longer have an excuse to mechanically raise prices because of energy costs,” he said.

“The situation in the world is difficult. It has never happened before that we have delayed deliveries through the Strait of Hormuz, a war 400–500 kilometers from us – Odesa is 400 kilometers from Varna – as well as unprecedented risks. In addition, Europe has relied for more than 20 years on the notorious Green Deal, which unfortunately turned out to be hot air. Prices are indeed high, and that is why this winter is expected to be difficult. In this situation, the government has already taken these measures,” Eng. Rosen Tsvetkov said in conclusion.



Watch more from the conversation in the VIDEO.

