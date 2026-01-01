Urgently to the hospital! Ramzan Kadyrov did not appear in Moscow

The head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov did not appear in Moscow at the traditional meeting of the State Council, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, governors and representatives of all regions of Russia, except for one - the Chechen Republic. It turned out that he was hospitalized again, the Ukrainian magazine "Focus" reports.



According to information from a source of "Novaya Gazeta Evropa", the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov planned to personally participate in the meeting of the State Council and even arrived in Moscow on December 24. However, on the night of December 24-25, Kadyrov's condition deteriorated sharply and he was taken by ambulance to the Central Hospital of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation.



No contingency plan was provided for such an emergency, and as a result, the State Council was held without the participation of a representative of the Chechen Republic.



“They barely saved him in Moscow, after which he returned home and has not appeared in public since,“ the source reports.