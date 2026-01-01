Maria Zakharova: West is using taxpayers' money to kill civilians

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the deadly strike in Kherson region, which killed at least 24 people and injured many more.

She said on Telegram that "billions of taxpayers' money" coming from the West are being spent on Ukraine's actions aimed at killing civilians, including children.

"We blame everyone who sponsors the terrorist bastards in Ukraine for this," Zakharova stressed.

Earlier today, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson region in southern Ukraine accused Kiev of killing at least 24 people in a drone attack on a hotel and a cafe where New Year's celebrations were held.

Kherson Oblast is one of four regions in Ukraine that Russia declared its own in 2022 - a move that Kiev and most Western countries condemned as an illegal land grab.