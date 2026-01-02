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Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in warring countries

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in warring countries

Vatican head sends New Year's greetings

Jan 2, 2026 03:50 339

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Pope Leo XIV welcomed the new year 2026 with a call for peace, paying special attention to countries in conflict and families affected by violence, the Associated Press reported.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church celebrated a New Year's mass in the Basilica of “St. Peter“ and then delivered a special noon prayer to the crowd gathered in the square of the same name.

“Let us all pray together for peace: first, among peoples affected by conflict and suffering, but also in our homes, in families wounded by violence or pain,“ the pope urged.