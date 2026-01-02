Pope Leo XIV welcomed the new year 2026 with a call for peace, paying special attention to countries in conflict and families affected by violence, the Associated Press reported.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church celebrated a New Year's mass in the Basilica of “St. Peter“ and then delivered a special noon prayer to the crowd gathered in the square of the same name.
“Let us all pray together for peace: first, among peoples affected by conflict and suffering, but also in our homes, in families wounded by violence or pain,“ the pope urged.
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in warring countries
Vatican head sends New Year's greetings
Jan 2, 2026 03:50 339
Pope Leo XIV welcomed the new year 2026 with a call for peace, paying special attention to countries in conflict and families affected by violence, the Associated Press reported.