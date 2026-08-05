Massive strike on Kiev! Russian army launches 4 Zircon missiles and 24 Iskander

On the night of August 5, Russia launched a massive attack on Kiev with ballistic missiles and jet drones. 4 anti-ship missiles "Zircon"/"Onyx" and 24 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M/S-400" were launched, Focus writes.

Monitoring groups report dozens of high-speed targets in the capital of Ukraine and the region. A series of explosions were heard in Kiev, damage was reported in a number of areas, one woman was killed and 24 more people were injured, and an ammonia leak occurred in the Goloseevsky district.

In the Brovary region, there were large-scale fires in warehouses in Brovary, the village of Velika Dimerka, the village of Kvitneve and the village of Pobeda.

In the Fastiv region, a fire was extinguished on the territory of one of the enterprises, and vehicles burned down.

In the Buchansky region, a fire is still being extinguished in a warehouse building in the village of Chayki. In the village of Sofievska Borshtagivka, a fire has already been extinguished on the territory of a logistics enterprise.

The State Emergency Service units are still working in four locations in the Brovary region, in two - in Buchansky and one - in Fastivsky districts.