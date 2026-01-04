Beijing to Washington: Release Maduro immediately

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on the United States to "immediately" release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and resolve the situation in Venezuela through dialogue and negotiations.

"China expresses deep concern over the US's forcible capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and their removal from the country. The US actions are in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

The ministry stressed that Washington should "guarantee the personal safety" of Maduro and his wife and "to stop overthrowing the government of Venezuela".

The South American country's Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as acting president following Maduro's kidnapping.