US President Donald Trump's actions against Venezuela are illegal, but to a certain extent consistent. This was announced today by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev to TASS, Focus reports.



According to him, Trump defends the interests of his country in all areas.



"It must be admitted that despite the obvious illegality of Trump's behavior, a certain consistency cannot be denied. He and his team very firmly defend the national interests of their country. They include political and economic interests“, the Russian politician notes.



According to Medvedev, this position was not invented by Trump.



"Uncle Sam's main motivation has always been simple: other people's reservations''.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the events in Venezuela an example of "the right of the strongest", writes TASS.



"But then let's say directly to the "comrades from sunny Pindostan": Now they have nothing to even formally reproach our country with," he said.



According to Medvedev, the actions of US President Donald Trump against Venezuela are illegal, but to some extent consistent: "he defends the interests of his country in all spheres," the deputy chairman emphasized.