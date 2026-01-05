Keremedchiev: Trump is fulfilling one of his campaign promises by removing Maduro. The next target is Greenland

„In Venezuela, there is currently a completely puppet government that should comply with US strategies and should fulfill what is set as tasks. If it does not fulfill them, it was said very clearly that the fate of Venezuela would be even heavier than that of Maduro“. This was said on „This Morning“ on bTV by Milen Keremedchiev, former deputy foreign minister.

Therefore, according to him, new strikes in Venezuela are not ruled out – an airstrike or landings to remove Vice President Delcy Rodriguez from power.

„The US does not want a sudden change of power, as there are serious drug cartels there, very strong organized crime. All of this is currently still under the control of the very strong hand of the long-time Minister of Defense and the Minister of the Interior, who still keep things under control“, Keremedchiev pointed out.

„The US would not want a sudden change of government in Venezuela and for it to fall into chaos, which would be a type of civil war that they cannot control. That's why they prefer the government to be more of a puppet and to carry out their instructions“, added the former deputy foreign minister.

He also pointed out that the US has had a serious CIA presence in Venezuela for a long time.

„The reward for the capture of Maduro was 50 million dollars. A few months ago, there was also an attempt by the CIA to bribe the pilot of his government plane and have him diverted to a destination where he could be arrested, Milen Keremedchiev recalled.

"Therefore, it is very likely that the CIA has again been monitoring Nicolas Maduro's movements, his daily life, for a very long time, so that this operation could be so brilliant", he said.

According to him, what is happening in Ukraine is also happening in Venezuela.

„The goals are identical, but the way in which they are achieved is very different," the former deputy foreign minister also commented.

According to him, Russia has invested about 17 billion dollars in the Venezuelan economy, and China even more - nearly 100 billion.

“Donald Trump is fulfilling one of his campaign promises by removing Maduro. The next target is Greenland, and then Cuba. One of the main targets for the US is Venezuela's oil reserves. Marco Rubio made a direct threat to Colombia, and Trump confirmed this position“, Keremedchiev pointed out.