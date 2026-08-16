Tragedy in Zimbabwe: The victims of the ferry are now 72

The dark statistics from the severe water disaster in Zimbabwe have reached 72 deadafter rescue teams pulled more bodies from the depths of Lake Kariba over the past 24 hours.

Information about the scale of the tragedy was officially confirmed by local police and disseminated by state television ZBC.

The incident occurred within the boundaries of the largest artificial reservoir in the world by water volume, located on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The state-owned ferry “Mbuya Nehanda“, operated by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), capsized on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 11.

Timeline of the Lake Kariba shipwreck

The vessel was on a regular route from the port town of Kariba to remote fishing communities in the northwest of the country. Due to the severely compromised road network in the region, water transport is the only vital link for local residents.

According to investigative authorities, cited in reports by foreign media such as the BBC (bbc.com/news/articles/czxe2vyxd7do) and Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com/news/2026/8/12/at-least-15-dead-dozens-missing-as-ferry-capsizes-in-zimbabwe), the main causes of the tragedy are two:

Fatal overload: The ferry had an official capacity of only 90 people (85 passengers and 5 crew members). However, according to eyewitnesses and ticket sellers, there were over 150 people on board.

The ferry had an official capacity of only 90 people (85 passengers and 5 crew members). However, according to eyewitnesses and ticket sellers, there were over 150 people on board. Bad weather conditions: Shortly after setting sail, the vessel was hit by strong winds and rough waves.

Survivors of the disaster told the local newspaper “The Herald“ that panicked passengers begged the captain to turn back to shore as water began to flood the engine room. However, their signals were ignored. When the vessel capsized, most people were unable to reach the life jackets or did not know how to use them.

The unclear number of victims and children on board

So far, rescue services have managed to pull out 77 people alive, who have been transported to nearby medical facilities. However, the true number of passengers remains a mystery. Official Civil Protection registers only include adult tickets sold.

Children under a certain age in Zimbabwe travel free of charge and are not included in the lists. A later police report, cited by the Associated Press via the Canadian portal CP24 (cp24.com/news/world/2026/08/12/death-toll-rises-to-44-after-an-overloaded-ferry-capsized-on-a-zimbabwe-lake), states that at least 16 of the identified victims were children under the age of 10, with the youngest being just one year old.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of emergency in the country and promised emergency funding for the affected families. The head of state acknowledged that the incident has exposed serious systemic flaws in the control of river and lake transport in Africa. Rescue operations are continuing on the scene, but low winter water temperatures are delaying the recovery of the remaining bodies.