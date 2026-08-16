Rabat expels Spanish journalists over Ceuta

Tensions along the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta have escalated into a new diplomatic and media war.

As of 4:00 a.m. on August 16, the situation in the Moroccan border town of Fnidk remained critical after authorities in Rabat imposed unprecedented restrictions and expelled teams from leading Spanish media outlets. According to leading Moroccan publication Hespress, Rabat had activated the “principle of reciprocity” in response to earlier actions by Madrid that restricted access to Moroccan journalists.

Media blackout as a political weapon

The crews of the Spanish state television TVE and the national news agency EFE were forced to immediately leave the Fnidk area under threat of confiscation of their professional equipment and accreditations. The local Moroccan authorities explained the decision only by “implementation of instructions“, without indicating specific legal violations.

The official position of Morocco, disseminated through Hespress, emphasizes that freedom of speech cannot be selective. Rabat recalls that in early August 2026, Spanish border services did not allow a crew of the Moroccan public television channel 2M into Ceuta to cover the events. The Moroccan Journalists' Union accused the Spanish media of exploiting the human suffering of migrants out of context to achieve pre-established political goals against the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

Military mobilization and hundreds of arrests at the border

The expulsion of the journalists coincided with a large-scale security operation. Disinformation campaigns of unknown origin have been detected on social media, coordinating a new mass assault on the land border for August 15 and 16, 2026.

The current situation on the ground is characterized by the following key events:

Clashes and tear gas: Moroccan security forces used tear gas and helicopters to disperse groups of more than 300 migrants concentrated in the hills 3 kilometers from the border fence.

Moroccan security forces used tear gas and helicopters to disperse groups of more than 300 migrants concentrated in the hills 3 kilometers from the border fence. Mass arrests: In the last 24 hours, 294 illegal migrants have been arrested in the vicinity of Fnidk, of whom 248 are from sub-Saharan countries and 46 are Moroccan citizens.

In the last 24 hours, 294 illegal migrants have been arrested in the vicinity of Fnidk, of whom 248 are from sub-Saharan countries and 46 are Moroccan citizens. A crackdown on organizers: The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced the arrest of 61 people accused of organizing and inciting the mass influx through digital platforms.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced the arrest of 61 people accused of organizing and inciting the mass influx through digital platforms. The Spanish response in Ceuta: Hundreds of additional National Police and Civil Guard personnel are deployed in the enclave itself. Spanish military units guard strategic sites such as supermarkets, and over 1,600 uniformed personnel patrol the streets.

The crisis is a continuation of the catastrophic events of late July 2026, when over 72,000 migrants stormed Ceuta and nearly 100 people lost their lives at sea. Tensions are also rising due to the renewed political debate over sovereignty, following statements by the Moroccan Minister of Justice that Ceuta and Melilla remain occupied Moroccan territories, which provoked a sharp reaction from Madrid.