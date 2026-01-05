Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said today that she considers US President Donald Trump's intentions to take over Greenland serious and that both Denmark and Greenland categorically reject his ambitions, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“Unfortunately, I think that the US president's statement that he wants Greenland should be taken seriously“, Frederiksen told Danish Radio and Television.

“I have stated the position of the Kingdom of Denmark very clearly, and Greenland has repeatedly said that it does not want to be part of the US“, she added.

“If the US attacks another NATO country, it's over“, she also said Frederiksen.