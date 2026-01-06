Israel Strikes Multiple Sites in Lebanon Ahead of Key Meeting

Israeli airstrikes hit targets in southern and eastern Lebanon early this morning, including in the country's third-largest city, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

Israeli forces struck a three-story commercial building in the southern coastal city of Sidon at 1 a.m. local time, days before the Lebanese army's chief of staff is due to report to the government on his mission to disarm the Islamist group "Hezbollah" in the border areas with Israel.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks as contradicting international efforts to de-escalate hostilities and Lebanon's efforts to impose government authority in areas controlled by "Hezbollah", as well as to disarm members of the Shiite movement.

One person was hospitalized, and there were no immediate reports of casualties in the Israeli attacks, the AP said.

For its part, the Israeli armed forces said they had targeted weapons depots and infrastructure belonging to "Hezbollah" and the radical Palestinian group "Hamas". Israeli forces acknowledged that the sites were in civilian areas, but accused the groups of carrying out activities there.

These are the latest attacks by Israeli forces, which have been conducting military operations almost daily since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was signed more than a year ago, the AP said. Lebanon has promised to disarm the group, but Israel insists that this condition has not been met.