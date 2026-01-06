US Democratic Leader: I Have Not Received Any Assurances That We Will Not Try to Do the Same in Other Countries

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has criticized the US government's plans to temporarily take over Venezuela as vague, unsatisfactory and “based on wishful thinking“, DPA reported.

“I have not received any assurances that we will not try to do the same in other countries,“ Schumer said yesterday after a briefing to Congressional leaders on the operation in Venezuela. He described the meeting as lengthy and lengthy, but noted that it raised more questions than it answered.

“When the United States engages in this kind of regime change and so-called nation-building, it always ends up hurting the United States. I left the briefing feeling that it will happen again,“ he added.

Chuck Schumer had earlier warned that Trump's actions in Venezuela were just the beginning of a dangerous foreign policy approach, as the president publicly signaled his interests in Colombia, Cuba and Greenland. "The American people did not sign up for another round of endless wars," Schumer said, as quoted by the AP.

The United States carried out a military operation in Venezuela on Saturday, arresting authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on drug trafficking charges and taking them out of the country.

President Donald Trump said after the operation that the United States would temporarily govern Venezuela.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday that Washington aims to use the existing oil blockade to bring about political change in the country.