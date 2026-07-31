Ukrainian forces struck the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd, the Pole-21 electronic warfare complex near Golubivka in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, as well as other enemy military targets last night, Ukrinform reported, citing a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook, BTA reported.

The General Staff noted that Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tons of crude oil per year. The facility produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel and is involved in supplying the Russian army. A direct hit was recorded on the facility, followed by a fire on its territory. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

A strike was also carried out on the Russian electronic warfare complex “Field-21“ in the Golubivka area, Luhansk region. In addition, an ammunition depot was hit in the Naumivka area, on the territory of the Crimean peninsula, as well as a command post of Russian forces in the Bakhmut area, Donetsk region.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the logistics center of "Wildberries" in Volgograd caught fire after Ukrainian strike.

A drone attack caused a fire at an energy facility in Russia's Volgograd region on Sunday, the region's governor, Andrey Bocharov, said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

Five people were injured in the attack. The region has an oil refinery owned by the "Lukoil" company. In Rostov region, a woman was injured in a drone attack, governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Ukraine has recently stepped up its attacks on Russian logistics centers and continues to attack energy facilities, leading to problems with energy supplies in Russia.