Investigating the mysterious death of a British woman found in a suitcase in Athens

Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 38-year-old British citizen, whose body was found in a suitcase in an abandoned building in the center of Athens. At this stage, it is not clear whether it is a murder, Greek police officials said, quoted by "Reuters", reports News.bg.

The victim has been identified as Elizabeth Ross, who had been missing since July 15. Her identity was established through Interpol's international fingerprint database.

The body was found on July 18 in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district, a few kilometers from the center of the Greek capital.

„We still do not know the cause of death. The forensic examination is ongoing. "At this stage we cannot say whether this is a murder," said a police officer familiar with the investigation.

Investigators are trying to reconstruct Ross's last movements since her disappearance on July 15, as well as to establish who put the body in the suitcase and carried it to the abandoned building.

One of the main clues in the case is the woman's mobile phone, which continued to send messages for several days after her alleged death. Investigators believe that this could be key to clarifying the circumstances surrounding the case.

Elizabeth Ross arrived in Greece on a flight from Edinburgh at the end of June. Greek authorities are already working together with British police and are in contact with the deceased's relatives.