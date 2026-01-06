President Donald Trump has declared his operation in Venezuela a victory, praising the "spectacular attack" that led to the successful capture of ousted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. However, while the Trump administration is celebrating what it considers a victory, others have expressed serious concerns about the way the US carried out its attack, writes Time, quoted by Focus.



On Tuesday, the United Nations said that the US actions have made "every country in the world less safe". This follows significant criticism and caution from world leaders regarding the operation in Venezuela. In addition, following Saturday's action in Caracas, Trump threatened that the US could intervene in other parts of the world, which has sparked further concern and disapproval.



In the US, calls for the president's impeachment are gaining momentum, with some Democratic lawmakers, along with prominent figures in the political arena, demanding action.



On Monday, Maryland Representative April McClain Delaney called on the Democratic National Committee to “immediately consider impeachment proceedings“ against Trump in response to his military action in Venezuela.



“Over the weekend, we saw the president - without authorization or approval from Congress, as our Constitution requires - launch an attack on Venezuela and express his intention to “govern” country“, says Delaney, who criticizes her fellow Republicans, accusing them of “allowing Trump to violate the rule of law“.