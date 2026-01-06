Iran threatens Israel with possible preemptive strikes

The Iranian leadership warned of possible preemptive military strikes on Israel in a statement today by its newly established Defense Council, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The body, which was formed in August, said that any interference in Iran's internal affairs or action undermining the security of the Islamic Republic would be followed by a response. They added that Tehran would not limit itself to a post-facto reaction, but would consider "any specific indications and threats as part of the security equation."

According to various media reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed Tehran via Moscow that Israel is not aiming for a military escalation. Israel and Iran do not have diplomatic relations and do not have direct channels of communication.

Today, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei expressed skepticism in a comment on the social network “Ex“: “Of course, the evil enemy is a deceitful liar and we do not believe him“.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps organized maneuvers two days ago to test the combat readiness of its missile and air defenses.

In June, Israel and the United States bombed parts of Iran, including its nuclear facilities, during a 12-day military campaign. In response, the Islamic Republic's forces fired ballistic missiles at Israel.

The Israeli leadership believes that Tehran is rebuilding its missile arsenal, considering this a significant threat.

DPA notes that the warning comes against a backdrop of a growing protest movement in Iran, sparked by economic problems.